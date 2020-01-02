Churchill Perkins Brown, Jr. died peacefully on Tuesday, December 31 surrounded by his devoted wife and three loving children. Churchill was born on January 2, 1940, the only child of Edith Carter and Churchill Perkins Brown, Sr. In 1961 he married his high school sweetheart, Virginia (Gin) Brown, and upon graduating that same year from North Carolina State University went to work for the E.I. Dupont Company. His tenure there consisted of service in Waynesboro, Virginia; Old Hickory, Tennessee; Wilmington, Delaware; and travels abroad. In 1971 he went to work for Universal Textured Yarns and later that year, under the leadership of Allen Mebane and Jim McCormick, joined partners to form Unifi, Incorporated. His years at Unifi were exceptional in that he loved his work, his association with customers and travels it afforded. The textile industry valued him as a good and fair man, where his handshake was his word and bond. In 1998 he retired. Churchill had an inherited passion for hunting and fishing. The walls of his home office display many trips of these experiences, especially from the Outer Banks of North Carolina that he loved so much. He was most proud to have shared many of these trips with his son. Golfing with his buddies brought much joy and companionship, despite many games he swore were his last! No passion was as great as the love for his wife, children and ten grandchildren. His greatest joy was seeing and knowing the love that each child had for the other, as well as the cousins' devotion to each other. He was grounded in his faith, never ceasing to give God the glory. He is survived by his wife, Gin; daughter, Kimberly Ann Brown and partner Ken; daughter Mary Ashley Van Buren and husband Tom; and son, Churchill Perkins Brown III and wife Beth. He is most proud to be survived by ten grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, in the Sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels, 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 1004, Arlington, VA 22202; the Kathleen Price Bryan Family YMCA, 501 West Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401; Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306; or the charity of your choice. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Brown family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
