DECEMBER 29, 1975 - JULY 18, 2019 Joseph "Joe" Danny Brown, 43 of Julian, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. A Funeral service will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Loflin Funeral Home Chapel in Liberty, NC, with Wolfgang Kirschstein officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday July 21, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty, 212 West Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty, North Carolina. Joe is survived by his mother, Christine Kirschstein and husband, Wolfgang; father, Danny Brown; sister, Laura Brown, Trischa Kirschstein Cripps and husband, Caleb; brother, Paul Kirschstein along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and several cousins. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Brown Family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 West Swannanoa Ave.
