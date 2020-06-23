AUGUST 4, 1941 - MAY 26, 2020 John S. Brown, 78, Greensboro, born on August 4, 1941 to the late Wade H. and Lois B. Brown, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was a graduate of Rankin Senior High School, and retired from O'Reilly Auto Parts. Johnny was preceded in death by his loving wife of 14 years, Doris C. Brown, brother Billy Brown and sisters, Beverly Cilley and Judy Payne. Those left to cherish his memory include family he dearly loved, son, Jeff Brown (Dana) of Greensboro; step-daughter, Michelle A. Stoots (Gary) of Franklinville; stepson, Michael Anthony (Bonnie) of Walnut Cove; granddaughter Jasmine Baldwin (Chris) of Raleigh; sister, Connie Rodgers (Vern) of Greensboro; nieces, nephews and a host of friends. The family appreciates all of the love and support received during this time. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation and Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of John Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries