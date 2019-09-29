GREENSBORO Hattie L. Brown, 63, died Saturday, September 21, 2019. Memorial Services, 1:00 PM, Monday, September 30, 2019, at Community Funeral Home Chapel, 2003 East Market Street, Greensboro.
GREENSBORO Hattie L. Brown, 63, died Saturday, September 21, 2019. Memorial Services, 1:00 PM, Monday, September 30, 2019, at Community Funeral Home Chapel, 2003 East Market Street, Greensboro.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.