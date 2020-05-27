February 21, 1926 - May 24, 2020 Fred Xavier Brown, 94, father, grandfather, and two-time war veteran, passed away Sunday at Beacon Place Hospice Center. Fred seemed shiftless as a teen, and didn't have much of a taste for school. But Fred grew up quickly when he answered the country's call for service at 16, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He boarded an LCI 1016 where he found his calling in medicine as a pharmacists mate, serving in the Pacific theatre during World War II. When he returned home, first he bought a suit and a Model A Ford, and later got his GED and graduated from High Point College via the GI Bill. He met his lifelong partner, Addie Mae Leonard, at Lexington Hospital, and they soon married. Fred left his young family once more to serve the nation during the Korean War. Fred was devoted to his other half, Addie Mae and their children, Leonard, Mike, and Patricia. He built a proud career in medicine at Bristol-Meyers. He had a strong faith in God and in science, and strove his entire life to learn more. Fred and his soulmate Addie Mae were born on the same day, and the days he spent without her since her passing were unbearable. His family will miss him, but hope he is at home finally at peace back by her side, building something with Mike and Leonard, holding Darcie. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia (Jeff); his grandchildren Stacie, Angie (Charles), and Richard; and his great-grandchildren Charlotte and Lawren. He is proceeded in death by his wife and true north, Addie Mae; his sons Leonard (Cynthia) and Michael (Cindy); granddaughter Darcie; parents Betty and Fred Brown Sr; and sister Betty Anne Hanes (Roy). The family will hold a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
+2
+2
+2
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.