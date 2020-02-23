MAY 11, 1951 - FEBRUARY 20, 2020 Fred slipped into eternal peaceful sleep on February 20, 2020. He was born to Addie Mae and Fred Brown on May 11 1951 at "Baptist" in Winston-Salem. Later in his career as a Systems Analyst and Network Engineer he got national recognition for developing the new Wi-Fi network system for Baptist Hospital. Summerfield, NC. He graduated from UNC-G in Math and Physics where he met Cynthia, the love of his life. They had been together for almost 50 years and would have had their 40th wedding anniversary in May. Together they traveled near and far with lots of good food and beer. Fred loved adventures, thrills and Sci-Fi. He was a mountain climber, scuba diver, sailor, archer, Ham Radio enthusiast, firearms expert and a marksman. He could build anything from houses to tiny Ham Radio parts and was brilliant at anything technical. He worked tirelessly to care for his parents, and was avery generous friend. Fred left Cynthia , and his 3 cats as well as his Father-Fred , sister Patricia Brown Manuel, Jeff her husband, Stacie Manuel, Angie Manuel Mainhart, her husband Charles and precious grandnieces Lawren, and Charlotte. Fred was unique. There is a gap in the force that will be felt by many. Arrangments are incomplete. Donations may be sent to American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro NC.
