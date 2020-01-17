1939 - 2020 Frank "H.F. Brown, Jr." Brown, 80, of Greensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Hospice of Greensboro's Beacon Place. A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Greensboro Baptist Church. Frank proudly served his country with the United States Navy. He retired from Bell South Telephone Co. after many years of service. Frank was a member of Greensboro Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sue Brown and a sister, Robin Bridges. Frank is survived by children, Vicky Hawks (Brad) and Chris Brown (Mary Beth) all of Greensboro; sister, Victoria Peckham of Washington, DC; grandchildren, Nicholas, Andrew, and Joshua Hawks, Graham Johnson, and Sarah Brown; and great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Naomi, and Nygel Hawks. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service. Memorial contributions may be made to Greensboro Baptist Church, P.O. Box 7093, Greensboro, NC 27417.
Brown, Frank
To plant a tree in memory of Frank Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.