EDEN Frances L. Brown, 68, passed away Saturday afternoon, June 8, 2019, at UNC-Rockingham Hospital in Eden. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Fair Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (3 to 4 p.m.) at Fair Funeral Home. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date in Kittrell, NC at Plank Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Frances was born in Eden, NC to the late Samuel and Delta Doss Lewis. She was the youngest of the family and was predeceased by numerous brothers and sisters, most recently by her brother, Lacy Ray Lewis. Her husband, William "Bill" Brown, also preceded her in death. Frances was a graduate of the class of 1969 at Morehead High School in Eden, and of Pfeiffer College. She worked for several years at Tri-City Finance and Charles Nooe, Attorney, before many relocations for Bill's work. Frances was an avid bowler. Wherever Bill was tranferred for work, she found bowling lanes and joined a team. As a lifelong member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Eden, Frances continued to attend there until her declining health. During the years she lived in Kittrell, NC, she and Bill attended Plank Chapel United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the handbell choir. Although she never had children of her own, she was a mother figure to her many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her step-daughter, Cathy Epperson (Jeff) of Tennessee; brothers, Willard Lewis of Eden and Samuel B. Lewis (Ruth) of Draper, VA; sister, Evelyn L. Conner (Sonny) of Wentworth; sister-in-law, Gail Lewis of Eden; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 604 Morgan Road, Eden, NC 27288. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
