MARCH 28, 1945 - JANUARY 16, 2020 Ernest Clark Brown Jr., 74, passed away Thursday, January 16th, 2020 at Hospice Home of the Piedmont in High Point, NC. He requested that there be no service for him. While memorials are healing for the living, as much as things did not go his way over the last few years battling dementia, his children want to be able to honor his wishes. Instead, his children and grandchildren plan to gather later this year to remember their father/grandfather in a special way. A native of Greensboro, Clark attended Greensboro High School (now Grimsely) and was an avid sports fan of Tarheel basketball, Panther football, and all things NASCAR. He was such a happy spirit who tried to bring joy to everyone he met. A kid at heart up until the end, he left us all with stories that will keep us smiling forever. He loved coaching youth basketball, working in his yard, playing golf with his sons, and spending as much time possible with his grandchildren. Clark is survived by four children, Amy Brown of Greensboro, NC, Andy Brown of Atlanta, GA and wife KG Brown, Ted Brown of Los Angeles, CA and Carl Brown of Los Angeles, CA; four grandchildren; Ty, McKenna, Jackson and Julius (Jules). He was preceded in death by his sister Ernestine McClelland of Atlanta, GA. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice Home of the Piedmont in their help in making Clark's last days peaceful. Please find the Clark Brown tribute page on the Forbis & Dick website www.forbisanddick.com. and share a special memory and/or photo.
