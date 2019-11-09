MAY 23, 1954 - NOVEMBER 6, 2019 Cynthia Marie Brown, 65, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on November 6, 2019. She was born in Greensboro, NC to the late Lloyd W. and Barbara B. Brown. She was a devoted teacher assistant/bus driver with the Guilford County School System for 30 years. Cynthia had a giving spirit and put others before herself. She was a supportive mother to her children and to the children in the neighborhood. She was a simple, loving, and talkative person who enjoyed reading and loved animals, especially dogs. Those left to cherish her memory include children, Jeremey Wayne Brown and significant other Seara Veit; Christina Dawn Brown and significant other Loren Gordon; and Bradley Stewart Brown; sister and best friend, Dawn Andrews and husband Ernest R. Andrews; and a grandchild, Jameson Brown. A graveside celebration of life service will be Sunday, November 10, 2019, 2 p.m., at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC. Floral tributes are greatly appreciated or memorials may be made, in Cynthia's honor, to Beacon Place. Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home 300 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408
