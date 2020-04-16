OCTOBER 4, 1927 - APRIL 12, 2020 Burlington - Clarence "Chubby" B. Brown went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Clarence was born on October 4, 1927 to the late Roy Jackson Brown and Erma Gerringer Brown. Chubby grew up in the Glen Raven Community; he worked in the local mills and was drafted and served in the US Army. He later attended Elon College where he played and enjoyed baseball. He was married to the love of his life for 69 years, Virginia "Peggy" White Brown, who survives. Chubby loved the outdoors and he and Peggy spent a lot of time at their second home on the Albermarle Sound in Jarvisburg, NC. Chubby was an avid duck hunter and sportsman. Clarence also known as C.B. was also involved in the protection of wildlife and natural resources, was the past president of the NC Wildlife Federation. Chubby was formerly employed and retired from Western Electric in Burlington. Chubby always spoke highly of the company and his coworkers. Chubby was a longtime customer of Zack's hot dogs in Burlington and could be found there most Friday mornings at 11:45 a.m. Chubby will be remembered for his quick wit and friendly personality and wonderful sense of humor. He is survived by his wonderful and caring wife, Peggy. A special thanks to Helen and Sonya at Always Best Care, Hospice, Well-Spring of Greensboro and the tremendous outpouring of support from his many friends and family. A private graveside service will be held at Alamance Memorial Park. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory 2205 South Church Street Burlington, NC 27215
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.