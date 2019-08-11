OCTOBER 21, 1949 - JULY 31, 2019 Cammie R. Brown, 69, died unexpectedly on July 31, 2019. She was born on October 21, 1949 in Southport, NC, the daughter of William G. and Garthy Galloway Robinson. She taught school at Sedgefield Elementary School until her retirement. She enjoyed needle point and crocheting. Cammie was a friend to many and will be deeply missed. Cammie was preceded in death by her husband, James "Steve" Brown in 2013. She is survived by her son, William Brown and wife Miranda of Greensboro, NC; step daughter, Kimberly Mills of Raleigh, NC and very special friend, Donnie R. Brown of Greensboro, NC. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, 6:30 pm at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel. The family will receive friend's one half before the services at the funeral home. Memorial s may be made to the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
