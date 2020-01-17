FEBRUARY 21, 1926 - JANUARY 15, 2020 GREENSBORO - Addie Mae Leonard Brown, 93, mother, caregiver, and nurse, passed away Wednesday at Moses Cone Hospital, after suffering a stroke. She drew her final breath while holding the hand of Fred, her devoted husband of 71 years, and her true soulmate. Her family was with her in her final days, and anyone who knew Addie Mae knows that is when she was happiest. A true matriarch, Addie Mae's family was her calling and purpose. She and Fred spent 71 years side by side, and she was always working behind the scenes to give her children and grandchildren everything she could. She made calls, cleaned up messes (actual and proverbial), and rocked babies to sleep for decades. She was a nurse early in life, graduating from Presbyterian School of Nursing in Charlotte and she put her nursing skills to practice any time one of her loved ones fell ill. She nursed her children as parents do, her son Mike as cancer took him, her granddaughter Darcie who was a brief light in her life, and anyone else who needed it. Addie Mae was amazing at everything she tried, and she tried it all. She could make anything, from her daughter's wedding dress to immaculate quilts to the best pumpkin pies around. She was giving and was the first to offer any time her family needed anything. Her family hopes that she has already found her dear son Mike and granddaughter Darcie, and that they too will see her and feel her warmth again. She is survived by her husband Fred of the home; her children Leonard (Cynthia) and Patricia (Jeff); her grandchildren Stacie, Angie (Charles), and Richard; and her great-grandchildren Charlotte and Lawren. She is proceeded in death by her son, Michael (Cindy); granddaughter Darcie, parents Jewel and Joe Leonard, brother Joe Harold Leonard (Becky). The graveside service will be held at Westminster Gardens, on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Brown, Addie Mae
To plant a tree in memory of Addie Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.