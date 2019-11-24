GREENSBORO Carl Brower, Sr., 91, died Thursday, November 21, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida Street, Greensboro at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Park. Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. is assisting the family.
