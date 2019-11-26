APRIL 3, 1928 - NOVEMBER 21, 2019 Carl Wesley Brower, Sr., son of Rev. and Mrs. J. E. Brower, has joined the heavenly choir. Carl was a graduate of James B. Dudley High School and attended North Carolina A&T State University. He was honorably discharged from the US Army and retired from the United States Postal Service in December of 1979. St. Matthews United Methodist Church at 600 E. Florida Street, Greensboro, NC will host the services on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Funeral services will follow promptly at 10:30 a.m. Hargett Funeral Services, Inc. is assisting the family.
