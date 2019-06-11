SILER CITY Her faith in God was first in her life, followed by the love of her life, Gyles, and God's gift of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rebecca "Becky" Brady Brooks, 83, of Siler City, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at UNC Hospice, Pittsboro. She is survived by daughter: Rhonda B. Wilkie and husband, Barry of Siler City; son: Alan G. Brooks and wife, Carole of Kernersville; sister: Brenda B. Ward and husband, Paul of Siler City; brother: Hank Brady and wife, Dianne of Sparta; grandchildren, Dustin Wilkie and wife, Jessica Drew Wilkie and wife, Leslie, Lance Wilkie and wife, Caprice, Bridgette Brooks and husband, Walter, Skye B. Hurlocker and husband, Matt; Monika Brooks; and six great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith & Buckner Funeral Home, 230 North Second Avenue, Siler City and other times at the family home. The family will also receive friends Wednesday following the service in the church Sanctuary. The funeral will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Siler City Pentecostal Holiness Church, 17475 US 64 W, Siler City with Pastor Mark Richardson and Pastor Garry Yeatts officiating. A private burial will be in Chatham Memorial Park, Siler City. Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
