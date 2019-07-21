JULY 13, 2019 Michael "Mike" Anthony Brooks, 61, was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, July 13, 2019. A celebration of life for Mike will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at Trinity AME Zion Church, 631 East Florida Street, at 12:00 noon. The family will greet friends during visitation at the church at 11:30. Mike is a product of Greensboro City Schools. He was the first member of the family to integrate Brooks Elementary School, now Brooks Global. Mike was a 1976 graduate of James B. Dudley High School, where he excelled in football. Following high school, he attended Shaw University and was a member of the Shaw Bear's football team. Mike is survived by his mother, Ola Brooks (Greensboro), four children, Charmaine "Tiny" Caldwell, Maurice Brooks, Melinda Brooks, all of Greensboro, Darius Dashawn Rutledge (Tabor City, NC); five siblings, Pastor Tyrone Bennett (Marina) of Pinole, California, Dr. Cynthia Brooks Wooten (Juan), Willie "Ricky" Brooks (FeNee), Brenda Kay Kellam (Bobby), Ellie Louise Baldwin (Clarence) all of Greensboro; two grandchildren, Jaquaye, Markeese, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hargett Funeral Service. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.hargettfuneralserviceinc.com . Hargett Funeral Service 905 East Market St
