Dorothy Frye Brooks, 85, of Greensboro, NC, died peacefully on June 11, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital after a sudden illness. Born in Greensboro, she was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Mae Frye, and her husband of 57 years, John C. Brooks, Jr., her beloved children, Geoffrey Brooks and daughter Cassandra Brooks. Dot is survived by her sons Glenn (Donna) Brooks and Greg (DeAnne) Brooks, daughter-in-law Jenny Brooks, and sister Marilyn Swinson of Stoneville, grandchildren Dana Sagen, Jay, Chelsea, Connor, Cole, John and Ben Brooks, Haven Hall, Heidi Atkins, and 10 great-grandchildren. Dot was a devout Christian who lived her life in accordance with the gospels. She loved teaching Sunday school and spending time with friends and family. Her gifts to the world include her generous, kind, compassionate, common-sense approach to life. She was excited about her next adventure and she will be greatly missed. Service will be held at Christ Way Community Church, 4401 Sumner Church Rd, Greensboro, NC at 1 p.m. this Sunday June 14, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Ronda, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral service in Yadkinville is serving the Brooks family.

