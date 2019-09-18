GREENSBORO Fred Laverne Broadnax, Jr., died Saturday, September 14, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Saturday, September 21 from Smyrna Church of Christ, 1025 Mizpah Church Road, Reidsville. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
