REIDSVILLE Brona Jeffries Broadnax, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, February 10 from Jerusalem United Holy Church, 633 Prince-Williams Street. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
Broadnax, Brona Jeffries
