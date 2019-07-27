APRIL 22, 1939 - JULY 24, 2019 Mrs. Nancy Donathan Bristow, 80, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Saturday at Long Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 637 Capelsie Road, Candor NC. Visitation following in the church fellowship hall. Surviving are her son, Ron Bristow of Greensboro; one brother and three sisters and their families. Leavitt Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.leavittfh.com. Leavitt Funeral Home

