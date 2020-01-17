REIDSVILLE James Thomas "JT" Brim, 77, died Monday, January 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18 at New Light Refuge Temple in Madison. Burial will be in Eden Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison.

