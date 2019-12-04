NOVEMBER 15, 1928 - DECEMBER 1, 2019 William Gaston Bridges, Jr., 91, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his residence. William was born November 15, 1928, an only child of the late William G. Bridges, Sr. and Martha Dorsett Bridges. A life-long resident of High Point, he retired from the engineering department of Wright-Line in 1986. He was a member of Conrad Memorial Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He maintained a long-time interest in Scouting and was a troop leader and later a commissioner in the Uwharrie Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Jan Wyrick Bridges, whom he married on August 8, 1959, and their son William Bryan Bridges, both of High Point. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Conrad Memorial Baptist Church, 1920 N. Centennial Avenue, High Point, North Carolina 27262; or to: Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina 27262. The family wishes to thank all those who have been so lovingly supportive during this difficult time. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the family. Cumby Family Funeral Services 115 Eastchester Drive High Point, North Carolina
