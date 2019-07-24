MAY 18, 1925 - JULY 22, 2019 Raymond Willian Bridges, 94, quietly passed away on Monday, July 22 at the Countryside Manor in Stokesdale, North Carolina, where he had resided in the Village for almost 10 years, after battling congestive heart failure. He and his wife Callie, who preceded him in death in 2013, had lived and worked most of their lives in Oak Ridge and Greensboro. A memorial-celebration of life service led by pastors Randy Winn and Stephen Huntley will be held on Sunday, July 28, at 2:30 p.m. at the Countryside Village Library, followed by a friendship reception. Raymond and his 4 siblings were born to Bill and Elvira Bridges in Goldston, NC. As a child of the depression, after his father died when he was seven years old, he began working at the age of 10 as a caddy at a local golf course, and at 16 years of age he worked for Cetwick Silk Mills after the school day ended. Upon leaving high school while still a teenager, he joined the U.S Army, and married Callie McQueen, being happily married for 69 years. Raymond fought in the Hurtgen Forest Battle in World War II in Germany and returned to Greensboro in 1946. He was employed by Standard Brands Foods for more than 35 years. After retirement he continued to work for Best Wholesale Foods and the Greensboro Auto Auction. Known for his strong work ethic, he was also an energetic social organizer. In the 1970's, Raymond and Callie, along with other dance friends, founded Club 75, a Greensboro area-based social club dedicated to the enjoyment and education of ballroom dancing. Raymond was known as a dance enthusiast who stated that "dancing is so relaxing, no matter how tired or stressed you are, once you begin dancing you forget everything else." Raymond served his community for many years through his active and devoted participation and leadership in the Independent Order of Oddfellows Buena Vista Lodge, in Greensboro, serving as noble grand and chaplain, and also holding positions at the state level. While a resident at Countryside Retirement Village, he taught classes and organized and drove a full van of Village friends almost every evening out to dinners marked with comaraderie and laughter. Raymond is survived by his two children and their families: his son Cliff and Ann of Greensboro, Eddie and Mae, and Colton of San Francisco, Shelly, Dennis Ross, Katie, Sam and Abby Stephens of Ocala, Florida, and Doug, Tonia, Zoe, Sommer, Bailey, Zachary and Savannah Barnhill of Grafton, MA; his daughter Gwen and Robin Russell of Charlotte, NC, Shannon, Le and Kellen of Cary, NC, and Jamie, Kaden and Breelyn Fredrickson of Huntersville, NC; his sister Frances Hoover of Greensboro, as well as other loving nieces and nephews and many friends. Memorials can be made to: Stokesdale Christian Church, 8607 Stokesdale Street, Stokesdale, NC 27357; Countryside Village Residents Association Fund, 7700 US #158, Stokesdale, NC 27357. The family would like to extend special appreciation to Dr. Stephen Klein and his staff for their amazing care of 18 years; the wonderful heart and vascular team at Cone Hospital; to the entire staff and residents of Countryside Retirement Village and Manor whose love, compassion, friendship and support are simply the best! Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Brittain family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale P.O. Box 690, Stokesdale, NC 27357
