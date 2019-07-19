REIDSVILLE Zelma Mae Locklear Brewer, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20 from the chapel of Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby St. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
