FEBRUARY 11, 1941 - MARCH 25, 2020 Mr. Jerry Brewer, age 79, transitioned to his eternal life on Thursday March 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Due to the coronavirus, a private family service will be held at First Lutheran Church of Greensboro. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. You may be able to view the service at the Facebook page of First Lutheran Church Greensboro at 11 a.m. Saturday. You may pay your respects from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at George Brothers Funeral Service. Mr. Brewer was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and was loved and respected by all who knew him. A proud member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, Mr. Brewer was educated by the Robeson County Public School system, and furthered his education at Pembroke State University. He was a founding father of the Guilford Native American Association, and served as the first chairman of the board and executive director. He was a member of First Lutheran Church of Greensboro and retired from AMP Incorporation with thirty-three years of service as a chemical engineer. He enjoyed the outdoors while playing golf, hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Naomi and Duncan Brewer; mother Alice Brewer Badenhop; sister Betty Faye Jones. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Ruth Brewer of Greensboro; daughter Jennifer Brewer-Anstead (Jeff) of Greensboro; son Eric Brewer of Atlanta, Georgia; sister Patsy Hawkins (Larry) of Greensboro; brother Donnie Badenhop (Frances) of Climax. He was adored by his grandson William Young, and granddog Cameron. The family has requested memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church of Greensboro, 3600 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC, or to the American Kidney Association. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family of Mr. Brewer. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr.
