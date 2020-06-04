BREWER, GEORGE L. NOVEMBER 27, 1956 - JUNE 2, 2020 George Luis Brewer, 63, passed away Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020, at Wesley Long Hospital. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ridge-View Memorial Gardens. Mr. Brewer will lie-in-state at Fair Funeral Home on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning before the service. George was born November 27, 1956 in Louisville, KY. He was a member of St. Joseph of the Hills Catholic Church and a member of Knights of Columbus. George was a Boy Scout leader of Troop 701, where both his sons achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a 40-year member of the Rockingham County Amateur Ham Radio Operators, and his call sign was WA4LTY. George was a retired lineman for Duke Energy with 41 years of service. His grandchildren and many special friends will miss spending time with George. He is survived by his wife, Gail Alderman Brewer of the home; sons, Matthew "Matt" Lee Brewer and wife Heather of Browns Summit, Anthony "Tony" Luis Brewer and wife Leah of Miami, FL.; grandchildren, Emersyn and Weston Brewer; mother, Maria Luisa Serna Brewer; brother, Fred Brewer (Karen) and sister, Anna Vaughan (Bobby), all of Henderson, NC. He was preceded in death by his father, George Basil Brewer. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home PO Box 337, Eden NC 27289
