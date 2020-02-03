AUGUST 5, 1967 - JANUARY 31, 2020 Richard was a decorated United States Military pilot, with a career that spanned two branches (Navy and Air Force), multiple states (Florida, Texas, Virginia, New Mexico, Nevada), and multiple planes (A-6E Intruder, F/A-18C Hornet, F-117/A Stealth Fighter Jet, MQ-1B/9 Predator). In 2003, he was deployed to Qatar to be a part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. In addition to a military career, Richard flew as a commercial pilot for US Airways and American Airlines, and eventually earned the rank of Captain. Richard loved to fly, and his family is extremely proud of his service for our country. When he was not working, Richard loved to spend time with his family, golf, snowboard, and camp. He was a smart, funny, hard-working, and strong man, and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Richard is survived by his wife, Michelle; his three daughters, Stephanie, Caroline, and Charlotte; his mother, Carol; and his five siblings Catherine, Thomas Joseph II, Deborah, Barbara, and Elizabeth. Richard is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Joseph; his sister-in-law, Anita; his father-in-law, Ralph; and the family's beloved Black Labrador, Bo. It brings the family peace and comfort knowing that Richard is finally whole and resting in the arms of Jesus Christ in Heaven. On Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., a Mass will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 2203 West Market Street in Greensboro, NC; he will be lying in state from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. His burial with Military Honors will be held at Westminster Gardens Cemetery, 3601 Whitehurst Road, which is where his father and sister-in-law were laid to rest. The family will receive friends following the committal service. The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the doctors and nurses of Cleveland Clinic for their outstanding care during Richard's treatment. In lieu of flowers, the Brereton family is requesting that donations be made to Camp Kesem at Grand Valley State University, a national non-profit organization that supports children through and beyond a parent's cancer. Caroline and Charlotte have played a pivotal role in establishing the Camp Kesem chapter at GVSU, and the organization's mission is important to the Brereton family. "But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint." Isaiah 40: 31 Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Brereton family. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
