DECEMBER 8, 1938 - MAY 21, 2020 Mrs. Frances Short Brendle, 81, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Beacon Place. There will be a private family service held at this time and there will be a public memorial gathering at her church to be announced at a later date. Mrs. Brendle was a long-time member of Rehobeth United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Freida Short; sisters, Elizabeth S. Goolsby, Martha S. Waycaster, and Rebecca S. Bass; and one brother, Walter Douglas Short. Frances is survived by her husband of 47 years, David J. Brendle; daughter, Renee Tucker Saul (Robin), of Greensboro; daughter, Christina Tucker Thompson (Keith), of Coleridge; step-daughter, Michele Brendle Workman (Bill), of Winston Salem; step-daughter, Kimberly Brendle Crouse (Danny), of Greensboro; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Emma S. Turner, of Shinglehouse, PA; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends whom she loved. Mrs. Brendle will lie in state from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service if you would like to sign her register book and pay your respects. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Greensboro or Rehobeth United Methodist Church Congregational Health Fund.
