OCTOBER 19, 1925 - SEPTEMBER 26, 2019 REIDSVILLE Forrest Wade Bray, 93, died on Thursday, September 26, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Smyrna Presbyterian Church, Reidsville. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors. Mr. Bray was born on October 19, 1925 in Randolph County. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy and was a member of the Smyrna Presbyterian Church. Forrest owned and operated Bray, Inc., a construction company in Greensboro for many years. He was involved in the Greensboro and Rockingham County Home Builders Association, serving once as President of the Greensboro association. Traveling the country and the world was one of his favorite things to do, as well as staying busy investigating local news and researching facts for the Rockingham Update. He was preceded in death by a sister, Paige Cox. Survivors include his son, Mike Bray and wife, Kay; daughter, Cindy Smith; grandchildren, Kristy Pitts and husband, Larry, Jeff Bray and wife, Necole and Dave Smith and wife, Amanda and six great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison. Memorial contributions may be made to Smyrna Presbyterian Church, c/o: Ann Dixon, 291 Crowder Rd., Madison, NC 27025 or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
