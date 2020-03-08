BRAREN LEACH, DOROTHY DENNINGER DECEMBER 30, 1929 - March 3, 2020 Dorothy Denninger Braren Leach, 90, of Pennybyrn in High Point, NC, formerly of Southbury, CT, passed peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. This followed a brief illness. Dorothy was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 30, 1929, the third of five children of Georgina Burges Denninger and Joseph Denninger. She graduated from Bay Ridge High School in Brooklyn and became a Legal Secretary in New York City where her intelligence, efficiency and organizational skills were displayed in all that she did. Dorothy married Edward R. Braren in 1951 and raised their two children in Baldwin, NY. They moved to Redding, CT in 1969, where she became a Library Assistant at Joel Barlow High School in Redding. Later, she was Office Manager at the Georgetown Consulting Group in Georgetown, CT. They then moved to Heritage Crest in Southbury, CT in 1969, where she worked as Legal Secretary for Attorney Robert Cartoceti and then as a Sales Representative at PMSI in Heritage Village. After her retirement, she cared for her parents and husband through their illnesses and deaths. Her husband, Edward died in 1996. She married Benton Leach in 2001 and enjoyed their several international cruises. They moved to Pennybyrn in 2008. Her husband Ben of High Point, NC; daughter, Lynn B. Schaefer (Rick) of Southbury, CT; son Edward R. Braren, (Alexa) of Madison, CT; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren survive her. Dorothy was an avid reader, knitter, needle-pointer and traveler. She was a lover of animals and was always generous with her time and resources. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to: Southbury Library, 100 Poverty Road Southbury, CT 06488, or Pennybyrn Resident Care Fund, 109 Penny Road, High point, NC 27260. Following her cremation, her burial will be in Southbury, CT in the springtime. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive High Point, North Carolina
