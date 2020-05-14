Reidsville - Ginger Brantley, 79, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved Joe Hughey. A native of Raleigh, she was a graduate of Greensboro Woman's College and was a lifetime artist. She enjoyed living life to the fullest, playfully, and had an avid appreciation for nature. She was a loving mother and grandmother and is survived by daughter, Shannon Turner Horshok, husband John, and son, W. Clark Turner III, wife Michelle, and her grandchildren: Caroline Turner, fiancé Jordan James, Hannah Turner and Margaret Horshok. The family would like to thank her caregivers and friends at the Penn Nursing Center for their exceptional care and support. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.

