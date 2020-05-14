Reidsville - Ginger Brantley, 79, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved Joe Hughey. A native of Raleigh, she was a graduate of Greensboro Woman's College and was a lifetime artist. She enjoyed living life to the fullest, playfully, and had an avid appreciation for nature. She was a loving mother and grandmother and is survived by daughter, Shannon Turner Horshok, husband John, and son, W. Clark Turner III, wife Michelle, and her grandchildren: Caroline Turner, fiancé Jordan James, Hannah Turner and Margaret Horshok. The family would like to thank her caregivers and friends at the Penn Nursing Center for their exceptional care and support. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.