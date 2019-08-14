Her journey began as Helen Peggy Goudlock on March 29, 1931. She was the fifth child of ten born to David and Marion Goudlock in Asheville, North Carolina. She was predeceased by her husband, mother, father, five sisters and three brothers. Personal: She met and married her husband Robert Garfield Branson in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Together they had two sons: David (deceased) and Stephen Branson. Education: She was educated in the public schools of Asheville, North Carolina. Her mother inspired all of her children to excel academically. Her undergraduate education was completed at Barber-Scotia College in elementary education. Later, she went on to receive her master's degree from Western Carolina University in administration. Career: Her career spanned a period of thirty years as a fifth and sixth grade teacher. She spent the last ten years of her career as an elementary assistant principal. Religious Affiliation: She was a life-long Presbyterian. She served in the following capacities while a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church in Asheville, North Carolina: ordained elder, deacon, Sunday school teacher, Sunday School superintendent, and chair of several ministries. She moved her membership to St. James Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, North Carolina in 1996 and continued her Christian service by serving on the Trustee Board and other various ministries of the church. Social Affiliations: Her social affiliation included The Links, lnc. where she served for several years as the president of the Asheville Links, lnc. She transferred to the Greensboro Chapter of The Links, Inc. and served on various committees with that chapter as well. Interests: She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, reading, knitting, picture framing and making quilts. Also, she enjoyed working with her church members on various ministries. She had a strong faith, and she relied on her Heavenly Father. Going Home: Helen Goudlock Branson's earthly life journey ended on the morning of July 4, 2019. She is survived by her brother William (Paralee), her son Stephen (Marie), grandchildren Stephanie and Bobby, great-grandson Anthony Charles "Charlie," and a host of nieces, nephews and friends who will cherish her memory. "Mother's there expecting me, Father's waiting too. Lots of faces gathered there/All the friends I know I'm just going home." The funeral will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, August 17, at St. James Presbyterian Church. ln lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. James Presbyterian Church for the Essie B. Mears Circle, 820 Ross Ave., Greensboro, North Carolina 27406.
