BRANDENBURG, DORIS NOVEMBER 11, 1935 - JANUARY 9, 2020 Doris Rhinesperger Brandenburg, 84, of Colfax, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at High Point Medical Center. Born November 11, 1935, in Hammond, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Rhinesperger and the late Edna Gehrke Rhinesperger. Doris was a graduate of Indiana University and Purdue University. She was a teacher of the gifted in the Wake County Schools, an avid reader and an extensive world traveler. Doris was an accomplished pianist and music was her love. Through her pen name Leslie Stone, she drew from a rich tapestry of experience and information to publish a series of three travel-based novels and was researching her fourth. In 1977 she and her husband established Brandco, Inc. in Raleigh which is currently operating with third-generation family. She is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, James Thomas Brandenburg of the home; son, Mark Brandenburg and wife Jennifer of Oxford; daughter, Tracy Hawkins and husband Rick of Summerfield; grandchildren, Kyle Gassaway and wife Kelci, Ryan Gassaway and wife Laura, and Hailey Hawkins; and great-granddaughter, Emilia Gassaway. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Scott James Brandenburg. A private gathering of family and friends will be held at Wright Funerals-Cremations. The family request no flowers. Memorial contribution may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations 1726 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262
