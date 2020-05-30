JULY 1, 1957 - MAY 28, 2020 Teresa Faye Gibson Brande, 62, of Ruffin, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Cone Health. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive family and friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the funeral home and other times on Brightwood Road in Eden. Teresa was born in Rockingham County on July 1, 1957, a daughter of Selma "Earlene" Gibson Terry and the late Henry Ross Gibson. She helped many people and never knew how to say no. She was a wonderful mother, Nanny and Great Nanny. She was loved by everyone that ever met her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Douglas Jerome Brande. Teresa is survived by her daughters, Selma Beville and husband Brian of Eden, Tracey Walker of Ruffin; her mother, Selma "Earlene" Terry of Ruffin; her sisters, Margaret Boaz, Penny Echols and husband Timmy and Arlene Haymore, all of Ruffin; her grandchildren, Melinda Evans and husband Stallone, Holden Evans, Christian Beville, Cheyenne Woodworth; and her great-grandchild, Lune Faye Hyler. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Eden, NC
