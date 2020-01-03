OCTOBER 14, 1941 - DECEMBER 31, 2019 Evelyn Marie Hamlett Brame, 78, passed away on December 31, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Joey Jenkins and Mr. Randy Wagoner officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Evelyn was born in Rockingham County to the late Willie Dotson Hamlett and Evelyn Burchell Hamlett. She was a long-time member of Shiloh Primitive Baptist and a loving wife, mother, sister, friend and "Nanny" to many children, family and friends. She loved crafts, cooking baking and fishing. She was a collector of many things. Most of all she loved people well. She will be greatly missed. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Willie Penn Brame; 1 sister and 5 brothers. She is survived by her children, Susan B. Pegram and Timothy R. Brame, as well as a large and loving extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church at 4221 NC Hwy. 135, Stoneville, NC 27048.
Brame, Evelyn Hamlett
