JUNE 9, 1941 - JUNE 9, 2020 Edna Williams Brame, 79, of Brame Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020 at Smyrna Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Pastor Mickey Alcorn officiating. The family will receive friends at her home. Please remember social distancing as you visit the family and attend the service. Edna was born in Guilford County to the late William and Lilly Williams. She was a farmer, a homemaker, and, in the off season, she worked as a cook for Mom's Kitchen and Foster's Grill. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Brame; son, Melvin Lee Brame; and 11 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Daryl Brame and wife, Lisa, Lee Brame and wife, Beth and Carol Brame Greene and husband, Charlie; grandchildren, Alissa Brame, Jennifer Brame, Lea Brame, Niki Lilly, James Greene and Samantha Greene; great-grandchildren, Eli Brame, Joseph Sodman, Ivan Monay, Noah Gibbs and Peyton Gibbs; and a large extended family. Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.

