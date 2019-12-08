SEPTEMBER 5, 1956 - DECEMBER 5, 2019 Michelle Perrin Brake, 63 of Greensboro passed away on December 5, 2019 at her home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday , December 11, 2019 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Westminster Gardens Cemetery. Michelle was born on September 5, 1956 in Greensboro, NC to the late George Perrin JR and Marilyn Handley Perrin. She was a member of the graduating Class of 1974 of Page High School and was an employee of Duke Energy .Michelle was an avid antique collector and enjoyed attending flea markets and yard sales looking for that special something that would catch her eye. She was also a friend of all God's creatures especially small animals that would find in her a smiling and helpful face. She is survived by her husband William "Buddy" Brake of the home, her children, Melissa Hunt (Allan) of Greensboro, Kristy Hazelwood of Greensboro, Michael Hazelwood (Wendy) of Brown Summit, and Brian Hazelwood of Greensboro, brother, Tommy Perrin (Jo) of Garner, NC, sister-in-law Libby Perrin of Greensboro, grandchildren, Kassidy Hazelwood, Andrew Hazelwood, Michelle Hazelwood, Kevin Hazelwood, Trey Boyd, Shyanne Boyd, Kaitlyn Hazelwood, Cloie Reaves and Peyton Reaves, and great grandchildren Lily Hazelwood and Laylah Maness and numerous nieces and nephews. Michelle is preceded in death by her brother George Perrin, III The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Other times at the families home. Forbis and Dick Funeral Service 1118 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.