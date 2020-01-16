GREENSBORO Tressie Mae Brailey, 82, died Friday, January 10, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, January 19 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Dr. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

