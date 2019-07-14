MCLEANSVILLE- William H. "Bill" Brady, 79, of McLeansville, NC passed away on July 11, 2019. He was born in Siler City, NC to the late William Hurbert Brady and Margaret Murray Stone. He proudly served his country in the US Navy. He started his working career as a Chatham County Deputy Sheriff and later as the County Jailer. His job history also included The Greensboro Daily News and Associates Financial as the Branch Manager. Until retirement, Bill worked 39 years for Piedmont Ford and Piedmont Peterbilt as the Finance and Credit Manager. Bill had a lifetime love of fishing at the coast; especially at his home on Oak Island. He shared this passion with his family and friends for many years. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 38 years, Vicky Brady of the home; children, Ronnie Brady (Barbara) of Knightdale, NC, Lisa Cockman (Rickey) of Bear Creek, NC, and Todd Berkeley of Burlington, NC; siblings, Becky Siler of Hot Springs Village, AR, James Brady of Greensboro, NC, Michael Brady of Staley, NC, and Karen Purcell of Garner, NC; grandchildren, Jennifer Farriss, Gina Brady, Candace Berkeley, Leslie Purvis, Jessica Marsh, Jeremy Berkeley, and Elizabeth Berkeley; 8 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Sunday July 14, 2019, 3:00 pm, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 5120 Burlington Road, Greensboro, NC 27405. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.