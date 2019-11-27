OCTOBER 9, 1935 - NOVEMBER 24, 2019 Pat Foy Brady, 84, died peacefully in his home on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was the only son of Zora Foy Brady and Pat Brady. He was born on October 9, 1935 and was a third-generation native of Reidsville, NC. Pat Foy attended Davidson College and graduated from Guilford College with a degree in business administration. Pat Foy was known throughout the sports community for his many golf accomplishments. In 1953, he was the medalist at the state high school championship. At age 19, he played in the 1955 US Open at Olympic Club paired with Gene Littler and Byron Nelson. At the time, he was the youngest amateur golfer to qualify for the US Open. He brought home the title of the first North Carolina State Amateur Golf Tournament in 1961 in Wilson, NC. In 1961, he also won the first Carolina's Golf Association NC Amateur as well as winning the first Carolina's Golf Association Father-Son in 1967, with his father Pat. He played in five US Amateurs and two British Amateurs. In 1956, Pat Foy was instrumental in starting the golf team at Guilford College going on to win the North State Conference championship that year. He was also inducted to the Guilford College Hall of Fame. His golf career continued as he played in 26 consecutive North and South Amateurs at Pinehurst #2. In the hunting world, he was known for his "eagle eye." He was an avid sportsman and loved spending time at his family farm in Warren County. Hunting was also where he enjoyed the beauty of nature and communing with God. Pat's understated generosity educated many college students. He funded several charitable organizations and helped so many in need. He served on several boards, including the Annie Penn Hospital Foundation, Salvation Army, First Federal Savings and Loan, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission Advisory Board, and the Carolina Container Corporation. Pat Foy was also a charter member at the Country Club of North Carolina as well as the Rockingham County Gun Cub. He was a member of the Reidsville Rotary Club, Pennrose Park Country Club and the Reidsville Elks Lodge. He was the Amoco Oil distributor for Rockingham and Caswell County for over 50 years, a business his father started. His grandchildren loved their golf and hunting experiences with him. He was able to travel the world doing the two things he loved most. His grandchildren were a source of much pride, love, and joy for him. Pat Foy will be lovingly missed by his wife Lillian Holland Brady of 60 years, sons Patrick Foy Brady (Denise) and Sandy Brady (Karen), both of Reidsville; his daughter, Julie Brady Kern (Trip), of Hudson, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Scott (Rebecca), Sam (Jennifer), Ty (Ashley), Meredith, Elizabeth, Andrew, Dawson Foy, Anna Foy, and Abby; three great-grandchildren, Leah, Samuel, and Abigail; and Turbo, his faithful dog. The family will spend many hours in the coming years cherishing the memories and remembering this man who gave so much to us and to so many others. He lived a "quiet Christian" life, silently doing for others but never seeking recognition. We are indebted to so many friends and caregivers, especially Carolyn Hill, Brenda White, and Marlina Scales, who helped to make his life happier as he made his way through dementia and congestive heart failure. The compassionate care Hospice gave us was invaluable. Special thanks to Dr. Morrison Bethea, his lifelong friend, golf partner, and heart surgeon, Dr. Roy Fagan, his hometown doctor and hunting companion, and friends Ron Franklin, David Small, and James Festerman, who helped him to stay active. Gail King's cornbread and Laura Felts' cookies kept him well fed and happy. The Brady family would like to thank the community for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. Pat was a dedicated member of Main Street United Methodist Church for 60 years. The service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Main Street United Methodist Church in Reidsville, NC. The family will gather with friends at Pennrose Park Country Club following the service to celebrate and have the opportunity to share memories about Pat Foy. Visitation will be in the church sanctuary on Friday, November 29th from 5 to 7 p.m. If you wish to honor his memory, memorial gifts can be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 338, Reidsville, NC 27323; Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375; or NC Wildlife Habitat Foundation Kids Camp, P.O. Box 21987, Greensboro, NC 27429. Citty Funeral Home will be serving the family. Citty Funeral Home 308 Lindsey St, Reidsville NC 27320
