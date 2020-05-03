Obert Eugene (Gene) Brady of Julian went to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 28, 2020. Gene was an insurance adjuster for 35 years and most recently employed by Diesel Engine Repair of Burlington. He was a mason of Lodge 714 and served his country proudly in the National Guard. He loved hunting, fishing, racing and talking with people. He cherished time spent with family and friends. Gene was preceded in death by his parents Daniel Obert Brady and Ruby Brady Ross. Left to cherish his memory is son Steve Brady (Tammy), daughter Wanda Hardin (Lee), grandchildren Bradley Brady (Kayla), Kristen Fishel (Tim), 3 great grandchildren and sister Artamae Brady Varner. A graveside service will be held at a later date after the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.