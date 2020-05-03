Obert Eugene (Gene) Brady of Julian went to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 28, 2020. Gene was an insurance adjuster for 35 years and most recently employed by Diesel Engine Repair of Burlington. He was a mason of Lodge 714 and served his country proudly in the National Guard. He loved hunting, fishing, racing and talking with people. He cherished time spent with family and friends. Gene was preceded in death by his parents Daniel Obert Brady and Ruby Brady Ross. Left to cherish his memory is son Steve Brady (Tammy), daughter Wanda Hardin (Lee), grandchildren Bradley Brady (Kayla), Kristen Fishel (Tim), 3 great grandchildren and sister Artamae Brady Varner. A graveside service will be held at a later date after the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

To plant a tree in memory of Obert Brady as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

