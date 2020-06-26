FEBRUARY 10, 1952 - JUNE 23, 2020 Joyce Brady, 68, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 23, 2020 after a brief illness. Graveside funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Sunday June 28, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park, with Rev. Richard Nunn and Pastor Mike Reeve officiating. A "walk through" time of visiting with family and friends will be held prior to the services on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel Funeral Home. Joyce was born on February 10, 1952 in Greensboro to the late Archie and Louise Adams. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by a brother, Archie Adams, Jr. and niece Pazlie Loftis. Joyce is survived by her husband of 31 years, Mr. Ronald Brady of the home: son, Tony (Anita) Brady and children Stasi Beth, Jordan and Leslie; son, Travis (Jennifer) Brady and children Jasper and Echo; daughter, Samantha Brady and children Amanda (Mark) Wetz, Chandler Cook and Brady Cook; son, Scott (Tina) Brady and children Justin (Brooke) and Landon Brady; 3 great-grandchildren, Haven Wetz, Ainsley Wetz, and Grayson Brady; 3 adopted grandchildren, Madison Cassell, Lilly and Abby Kenny. Also left to cherish her memory are her very close siblings, George (Tina) Adams, David (Cathy) Adams, Becky Joyce, Cindy Lockamy, and a very special relationship with her twin sister Lois (Howard) Steed. Their bond was unbreakable and one that Joyce held dear and close to her heart; and a very special friend Lillie Morton. Joyce was of Baptist faith and a member of Proximity Church, formerly Camp Herman Baptist Church. She worked at Cone Mills, White Oak Plant for many years and Southern Webbing Mills before retiring to be a homemaker and caregiver. She lived life every day like it was her last with love and compassion for every person she met. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice at Greensboro or Proximity Church. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel 300 W Wendover
