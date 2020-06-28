GREENSBORO Joyce Adams Brady, 68, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Sunday at Lakeview Memorial Park in Greensboro. The family will visit with friends 9:30-10:30 AM Sunday at Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Joyce Brady, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 28
Graveside
Sunday, June 28, 2020
11:00AM-11:30AM
Lake View Memorial Park
3600 N Ohenry Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27405
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
Jun 28
"Walk Through" Visitation
Sunday, June 28, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel
300 W. Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27408
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the "Walk Through" Visitation begins.

Tags

Load entries