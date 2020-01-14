GREENSBORO Mary Bradshaw, 81, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020. A homegoing celebration will be held Wednesday, January 15 at St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida St. at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Guilford Memorial Park. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Bradshaw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries