GREENSBORO Mary Bradshaw, 81, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020. A homegoing celebration will be held Wednesday, January 15 at St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida St. at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Guilford Memorial Park. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Bradshaw, Mary
