GREENSBORO, NC: Theresa Emily Peele Bradham, 67, of Greensboro, NC, passed away at Wesley Long Hospital on Tuesday January 21, 2020. Theresa, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, married her Grimsley High School sweetheart Thomas Bradham on August 31, 1974. During their 47 years of marriage, Theresa enjoyed being Thomas's Marine Corps wife for 20 years. She would also go through life loving street fairs, restaurants, bingo, reading true crime stories, Elvis Presley, Panthers football, yard and estate sales. When not enjoying her job in retail customer service, you could find her being with her family. Theresa believed in a lot of things, especially standing up for people with disabilities. She will truly be missed by all that knew her. Theresa is survived by her husband: Thomas L. Bradham of the home, son: Larry E. Bradham of the home, daughter: Judith M. Bradham of Greensboro, NC; grandson: Thomas K. Collins of Greensboro, NC, granddaughter: Kiarra P. Haith of the home, brothers: Edward Peele and spouse Geraldine of Greensboro, NC, Charlie Peele and spouse Gail of Lincolnton, NC, Greg Land and spouse Robbie of Bella Vista, AR, and sisters: Linda Finn of Greensboro, NC, and Mary Noah of Liberty, NC. She is preceded in death by her father: Edward R Peele, mother: June Peele Land, stepfather: James E. Land, and brother: Christopher Land. A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Triad Cremation & Funeral Service Chapel, 2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC 27407. A funeral service will follow after the visitation with Rev. Wooters officiating the service. Entombment will take place at Guilford Memorial Park Mausoleum. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.
Bradham, Theresa Emily Peele
