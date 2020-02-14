Donald R. Brackett, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on February 9, 2020, at his home in Princeton, MN. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, on Sunday, February 16, 2020, and one hour prior to the funeral at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Monday. Condolences may be posted at www.williamsdingmann.com.

Tags

Load entries