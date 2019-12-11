APRIL 27, 1942 - DECEMBER 9, 2019 AnnLouise Brackbill passed away on December 9, 2019 at Clapp's Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden, NC. AnnLouise was born April 27, 1942 to the late Jean and Edith Brackbill in Lancaster, PA. She is survived by her brother Jean Brackbill (Linda) of Georgia and by other family and friends. She attended Lampeter-Strasburg High School (class 1960) in Lampeter, Pennsylvania. She attended multiple colleges including: Pennsylvania State University, State College, Pennsylvania, (1960-1962) with a major in zoology and biological sciences; Millersville State College, Millersville, Pennsylvania (1969), with a bachelor of arts in philosophy; Bowman Technical School (1975) in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and New York Restaurant School (1987). AnnLouise enjoyed working as a watchmaker, microminiature tool and die maker, a chef, a teacher in NY jail systems, a teacher in NY of underprivileged children and enjoyed working with the NY and NC voting polls. She was a nature and animal lover, especially when it came to dogs, cats, iguanas, birds, rabbits, and goats, and also was a bee keeper. She supported the democracy through political activity in Penn, NY and NC. She enjoyed working with everyone in the Nathanael Greene Garden Club. In 2002, she moved from NY to NC and established Postage Stamp Farm in Julian, NC. AnnLouise would like to thank the staff of Clapp's Nursing Center of Pleasant Garden, NC; thanks to her Pleasant Union Church Family, especially all the church and community who gathered every Thursday night for the "Our Table" Thursday night Community Meal; and thanks to all the friends and community who especially supported her during these last few months. Memorial donations may be made to "Our Table" Thursday night Community Meal at Pleasant Union United Methodist Church in Liberty, NC. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC. AnnLouise requested that there not be a funeral or memorial service. At a later date, there will be a private distribution of ashes. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St.
