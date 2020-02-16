APRIL 2, 1935 - FEBRUARY 15, 2020 Ruth Marlene Scruggs Boyte, 84, of 309 Frank Cherry Street in Eden, went peacefully to heaven on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Hospice Home of Rockingham County. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and most importantly she loved Jesus. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 19, at Fair Funeral Home with burial to follow in Ridgeview Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm on Tuesday, February 18, at Fair Funeral Home. Other times the family will be at her daughter, Kellie's address, 442 Greenway Dr. Eden, NC. Ruth was born on April 2, 1935 in Danville VA to the late Leslie Kyle Scruggs and Sallie Ruth Jefferson Scruggs. She was a graduate of George Washington High School and the Artistic Beauty College. She retired from BB&T Wall Insurance in 1997. Prior to working at Wall, she owned her own hair salon. She also worked at the Old Dutch Supermarket in Danville. Ruth loved walking on the beach and looking for sharks teeth, traveling, bowling, shopping, playing cards and sending cards to all her family, friends and church family. She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Boyte Cipriani (Jack) formerly of Summerfield, NC and now residing in Myrtle Beach, and Kellie Boyte Jones (Artie) of Eden; her grandchildren, Andrew Cipriani, Rachel Hunt (Jeremy) and Lauren Jones; sister Dorothy Poupalos (Jim) of Anderson, SC. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Elwood Ray Boyte and her baby brother Leon Scruggs. Contributions can be made to Rockingham County Hospice Home in Wentworth, NC. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home Po box 337, Eden, NC 27289
