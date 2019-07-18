JUNE 14, 1972 - JULY 14, 2019 Cheryl Lynn Alston Boykins went home to her Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Cheryl Lynn graduated from James B. Dudley High School and NC A&T State University. She resided in Atlanta for the past 20 years and recently returned to Greensboro. She leaves to mourn her daughter, Jazmine Lynn Boykins, and her mother, Dottie Alston. Funeral services are on Friday, July 19: family visitation at 11:30 a.m. with service at 12 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church, 1106 Tuscaloosa Street. Perry J Brown Funeral Home 909 E. Market Street
